Villagers to stage indefinite hunger strike over inaction in removing encroachment in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Condemning the district administration for not taking steps to remove the encroachment of a cart track by a private salt pan company in Sri Vaikundaperumalpuram village, the residents announced an indefinite hunger strike at Kilavi Amman temple from Monday.

Sri Vaikundaperumalpuram village, located in Vaippar 2 village panchayat in Vilathikulam taluk, has a tank spread across 60 acres that receives water from the Kammalan kanmoi tank and other catchment areas during monsoon. The villagers, who are poor farmhands, cultivate crops and vegetables on over 300 acres of wetland and several acres of dry land for their sustenance.

According to the villagers, a cart track leading to the tank carries water from Kammalan kanmoi tank, and the runoff rainwater to the Sri Vaikundaperumalpuram tank. "However, now, the cart track has been heightened to 3 ft above the ground for a stretch of 2 km, thereby converting it into a pathway to reach the salt pans of a private company. Ever since the heightening, the pathway hinders water flow to the tank during the rainy season, and also floods the nearby farmland troubling farmers and public", the villagers claimed.