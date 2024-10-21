DMK alliance will not last for long, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

TIRUNELVELI: Stating that a rift has started developing between the DMK and its allies, AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the DMK's allies have begun opposing the party, fearing that they would lose their influence over their cadre if they continue to support the ruling party's mistakes.



Addressing the cadre after taking part in the AIADMK's 53rd-anniversary celebrations in Ambasamudram here on Sunday, EPS said that the it will be difficult for the DMK alliance to last for long. "The DMK allies failed to raise their voice for the people who were affected by the ruling party. The DMK is entirely dependent on its allies, without which they cannot win in the polls. But, the AIADMK can function well even without an alliance," he said.



Palaniswami further said that appointing Udhayanidhi Stalin as the deputy chief minister was the only achievement secured by Chief Minister MK Stalin, and added, "Stalin and I became an MLA for the first time in 1989. He gradually became a mayor, minister, deputy chief minister and then the chief minister of the state. However, Udhayanidhi, who lacks sufficient experience, was made deputy CM very soon, ignoring several senior DMK leaders. The DMK is a family-run party in which one can get to the top post only if born a male in M Karunanidhi's family. But in AIADMK, a farmer like me can become the chief minister and general secretary of the party. Any AIADMK cadre can get my post in the future."



He further alleged that the DMK government has borrowed Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the past 40 months, but failed to deliver anything to the people of the state. "The DMK government, which did not fulfil its election promises, has hiked taxes. With the increasing cost of construction materials, the poor can build a house only in their dreams. Moreover, as no concrete action was taken against peddlers, ganja use has gone up among school and college students. The ruling DMK has also failed to crack Tirunelveli East District Congress President Jeyakumar's death case," EPS added.



The AIADMK leader further slammed the DMK government for scrapping schemes including 'Thalikku Thangam', free laptops, Amma Mini Clinics, among others. He added, "The DMK government is planning to annex 506 village panchayats to urban local bodies, and it will snatch the employment opportunities of villagers under the MGNREGA scheme. Besides, several DMK leaders are illegally earning Rs 3,600 crore per year by collecting `10 for each liquor bottle being sold via TASMAC outlets. Also, central funds for the SC people are not utilised properly by the DMK government."