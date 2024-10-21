IndiGo to suspend all flights in Tiruchy-Abu Dhabi sector from Oct 25

This comes even as Air India Express has increased its services in the sector from one to three since the Covid-19 pandemic. H Ubaidullah, an aviation enthusiast, said IndiGo has a track record of introducing and cancelling flight services from Tiruchy. It, however, seems unfair to have all four flights suspended without considering the traffic in the sector. This decision inconveniences frequent flyers, he added.

Meanwhile, travel operators said that outbound flights in the sector usually record higher passenger occupancy than inbound ones. "As the fare for the Abu Dhabi sector is somewhat higher compared to Dubai and Sharjah, passengers often choose to fly to Dubai or Sharjah and then reach Abu Dhabi by road. This may be the reason behind the operator's decision to suspend services," Nargis Beham of Al Parvez Travels said.

When enquired, official sources in IndiGo confirmed the suspension of the four flight services from October 25 over “operational reasons”. All services were scheduled to continue till the winter schedule, which begins in the last week of October. The resumption of services will be decided later, they added.