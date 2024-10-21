Madras HC grants interim bail to John David convict in Navarasu murder case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday granted interim bail to John David, convicted and sentenced to double life in the sensational murder of medical student Pon Navarasu in the medical college of Annamalai University in 1996, while quashing a government order rejecting his application for premature release.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam passed the orders on a petition filed by his mother Dr Esther. David's application for premature release was accepted by the state government but it was rejected by the Governor. Subsequently, the government issued another GO rejecting the application.

Holding that the Governor is bound to accept the decision of state Cabinet under Article 161 of the Constitution, the bench found no justification for the Governor's decision.

Quashing the rejection order, the bench ordered the government to reconsider the application as expeditiously as possible.

The murder of Navarasu, son of former Vice-Chancellor Dr PK Ponnusamy of the University of Madras shook the state. His mutilated body parts was found from different places. The murder was a fallout of ragging in the institution. David was the senior student.