NIA arrests three more accused in Coimbatore car bomb blast case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency on Monday arrested three more accused in the 2022 ISIS-inspired Coimbatore car bomb blast case.

With the arrest of Aboo Hanifa, Saran Mariappan and Pavas Rahman, the NIA has unearthed the terror financing angle in the case, according to a statement issued by the probe agency.

The investigations revealed that the three accused had colluded to provide funds for the commission of the terror act, the NIA said.

"Aboo Hanifa was employed as a faculty in Kovai Arabic College, where Jamesha Mubeen and other arrested accused persons got radicalised in ISIS ideology," the statement said.

Before carrying out the Coimbatore terror attack, Mubeen had sworn allegiance by giving "bayath" to Abu-Al-Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi, the then self-styled caliph of terrorist outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

With the latest arrest, the total number of accused apprehended in the case has gone up to 18.