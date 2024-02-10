Coimbatore car blast case: NIA initiates searches in multiple locations in TN

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Saturday initiated searches in atleast 27 locations in Tamil Nadu related to the ISIS-inspired car bomb blast case in Coimbatore in which 15 people were arrested.

The prime suspect identified as Jamesha Mubeen, whom the agency said was a suicide bomber, was killed when his vehicle carrying an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in October 2022.

The raids are simultaneously going on in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts, on the premises of those suspected to have links with ISIS or its sympathisers, a source said.

The searches commenced in the small hours today.