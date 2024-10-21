TN man misses interest payment, Nellai 'loanshark' beats his mother to death

TIRUNELVELI: A 61-year-old woman died after allegedly being brutally beaten by a moneylender and his relative on Saturday, as her son was unable to pay the exorbitant monthly interest on a loan of Rs 1 lakh. Both of them were arrested the same day by Tirunelveli city police, who are also searching for a third suspect.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as S Savithri of CN Village, a roadside vegetable vendor near Tirunelveli Junction. Her son Kannan (35) is employed as a loadman at the Nainarkulam market.

“Kannan had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from one Kaliraj (42) from the same area to cover his mother’s medical expenses. He had been paying around Rs 10,000 as monthly interest. However, last month, he could not make the payment, leading to Kaliraj (42) and his relative Anandraj (42) confronting Savithri at her home,” said sources. Following this, Savithri lodged a plaint with the Tirunelveli Junction police against the duo.

Angered by this, Kaliraj and Anandraj allegedly attacked Kannan with a knife at Nainarkulam market two days ago. Kannan was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) for treatment, sources said.

“Subsequently, on Saturday, Kaliraj and Anandraj went to Savithri’s house again and brutally beat her with an iron rod. Her neighbours rushed her to TvMCH, where she succumbed to her severe injuries,” police said.

Mom claimed son was drunk, ended life

Consequently, the family members conspired to kill Sivakumar, police said. “Sivakumar was unmarried and became an alcoholic following the death of his brothers. From December 2023 to July 2024 he underwent treatment at a drug rehabilitation centre in Avinashi. However, his time in the rehab seemed to have little effect on his alcoholism,” police said

. “As per their plan, on the night of October 17, Moorthi’s friends R Jeevanandham, (22) and R Mayandi (24) drank with Sivakumar. Once he was in an inebriated state, Jeevanandham and Mayandi attacked Sivakumar and pushed him into the farm well. On October 18, Ponnuthai informed the police that her son was missing. Upon discovery of his body, she also stated that Sivakumar might have died by suicide under the influence of alcohol,” police added.

However, based on autopsy findings and bloodstains seen near the well, police said they questioned Ponnuthai and Thilagavathi, who confessed to the plot.