TN train crash: GRP finds rail switch points tampered

CHENNAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP), investigating the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailment at Kavaraipettai near Gummidipundi on October 12, suspects sabotage due to external tampering of the switch points and other infrastructure. However, police stated that the investigation will explore all aspects, including technical failure due to which the green signal for the main line remained unchanged when the track was realigned for the loop route.

The derailment occurred around 8.30 pm on October 12 when the Bagmati Express, heading to Darbhanga, entered a loop line where a freight train was stationed at Kavaraipettai station. Despite having been given a green signal to continue on the main line, the track set for the loop line, leading to derailment of 12 coaches which left 20 injured. As a result, more than 50 trains were cancelled or diverted for the next two days. There were 1,800 passengers onboard the train when the incident took place.

According to police sources, the initial inquiry revealed that the signalling gears and switch point connecting rods were tampered with, and bolts and nuts were found loosened. A similar incident at Ponneri last month is also under investigation, with call detail records retrieved for both locations.

A retired senior railway official told TNIE that in the case of tampering or infrastructure failure, the signal should have turned red. However, in this case, it remained green for both the loop and main lines, despite the removal of bolts and nuts.