VCK is not against internal quota, it opposes creamy layer: Vanni Arasu

CHENNAI: VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu on Sunday took strong exception to the remark of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan that VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan has no locus standi (no stand has been taken) to speak about social justice since he has opposed the internal reservation for Arunthathiyars.

In a post on platform X, Vanni Arasu said VCK supported internal reservation for Arunthathiyars inside the Assembly and in the public domain in 2009. “The VCK’s stand is not against internal reservation. It is against the creamy layer through which the BJP is trying to destabilise the social justice concept. Since the VCK has been exposing the BJP which is imposing a creamy layer for Dalits, hence Murugan’s anger.”

Vanni Arasu also said Puthiya Thamizhagam and Republican Party of India and many other parties have been opposing the internal reservation. “But the BJP is targeting only the VCK because only our party has a large number of Arunthathiyars as members. The VCK will come to power one day and it is our goal to remove the BJP not only from Tamil Nadu but also from the entire country,” he added.

Earlier in the day, when asked about Vanni Arasu’s vow to make Thirumavalavan the CM of Tamil Nadu, Murugan said since the VCK president is indulging in doublespeak about Arunthathiyar reservation, how could he call himself a leader of Dalits. The dream of making Thirumavalavan as CM will never come true, he said.