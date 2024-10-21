Wool blankets washed ‘once a month’: Railways

TIRUCHY: How often does the Indian Railways wash the blankets provided to passengers paying for AC coach travel? In an RTI response to TNIE, the Ministry of Railways said the linen provided to passengers is washed after each use but the wool blankets are to be washed “at least once a month, preferably twice in a month, subject to available capacity and logistics arrangements”.

TNIE spoke to around 20 housekeeping staff of various long-distance trains, most of whom said the blankets are only washed once a month. They are only washed more frequently if stained or smelly, many said.

Asked if Indian Railways charges passengers for blankets, bedsheets and pillow covers, the Railways said in the RTI response, “It’s all part of the train fare package. Further, in trains like Garib Rath and Duronto, the bedroll (pillow, bed sheets, etc.) can be obtained by paying an additional amount for each kit after opting for the option of bedroll while booking the tickets.” The responses were filed by Rishu Gupta, section officer of Environment and Housekeeping Management (EnHM) of the Ministry of Railways.

Housekeeping staff of various trains, including Duronto, shared the dirty truth of the Railways’ laundry. “After every trip, we put the bedsheets and pillow covers (the linen) in bundles to give it to the laundry service. In the case of blankets, we fold them neatly and keep them in the coach. We send them for laundry service only if we there is a foul smell or notice some food on it,” a housekeeping staff said.