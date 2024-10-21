Work on Thirunelveli western bypass road to begin soon

TIRUNELVELI: The district administration announced on Sunday that work on the Tirunelveli western bypass road would begin soon, and tenders would be invited from November 11. The 31 km road would connect various roads leading towards Tirunelveli and ease congestion in the city.



An official statement from the district administration said, "The project, which will run from NH-7 at Thalaiyoothu to NH-7 at Konganthanparai Vilakku, was announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin on September 8, 2022. The total length of the road will be 31.788 km. The bypass road will connect four important state highways from Tirunelveli-Rajapalayam-Sankarankovil-Tirunelveli road (SH-41), Tirunelveli-Shengottai-Kollam road (SH-39), Tirunelveli-Pottalpudur road (SH-41A) and Tiruchendur-Palayamkottai-Ambasamudram-Courtallam-Shengottai road (SH-40)."



"This new road will allow vehicles coming from towns such as Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Pottalpudur, Sankarankovil, and Tenkasi to travel to Valliyoor, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, and Madurai without entering Tirunelveli city, thereby reducing traffic congestion in the city. Both Tirunelveli residents and vehicle operators are expected to benefit greatly from this project," the statement added.



According to sources, road-laying work will be executed in three phases. The first phase will cover 12.2 km from Suthamalli (Tirunelveli-Pottalpudur road) to Konganthanparai Vilakku. The land acquisition has been completed and administrative approval for Rs 180 crore under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP) scheme was granted on August 13, 2024. The tender process for this phase is set to take place on November 11, and work will begin soon after.



The second phase will cover 12.2 km from Ramayanpatti (Rajapalayam-Sankarankovil-Tirunelveli road) to Suthamalli (Tirunelveli-Pottalpudur road). The estimate for this phase has been prepared and is currently under technical review. Government approval is expected soon, following which work will begin, sources added.



Sources further said that the third phase will cover 7.5 km from Thalaiyoothu to Ramayanpatti (Rajapalayam-Sankarankovil-Tirunelveli road). Due to administrative and technical issues in the highway connection area, some changes have been made, and additional land acquisition in Thalaiyoothu village will be announced soon.

Once land acquisition is completed, administrative approval will be granted, and work will begin. This project aims to ease traffic congestion in Tirunelveli city and improve connectivity to nearby districts, making travel faster and smoother for motorists.