11 medical colleges approved in TN under central scheme, says Union Minister

VIRUDHUNAGAR: As many as 11 medical colleges have been approved to be established in Tamil Nadu under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for the establishment of new medical colleges, with preference to under-served areas and aspirational districts where there is no existing government or private medical college, and the Ministry is currently implementing it, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda recently.

In an official statement, the union minister said that the fund-sharing mechanism between the centre and state government is in 90:10 ratio for north-eastern and special category states and 60:40 for others. All the new medical colleges proposed to be set up under the scheme have already been approved," he said.

It may be noted that the minister's statement comes in response to Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore's statement in the Lok Sabha in July, citing the severe healthcare access challenges faced by the residents of Sivakasi as advanced medical facilities are located far away from the region, causing financial and physical burdens for the people. The MP had also sought the establishment of a medical college and multi-speciality hospital in Sivakasi.

"This initiative aims to enhance medical care and serve as a hub for education and research, ensuring the accessibility of high-quality healthcare and advanced medical training in the district. The total estimated cost is approximately `1,000 crore, allocated across various components of the project," the MP said, adding that the hospital will provide comprehensive local medical care, reducing the need for long-distance travel for specialised treatment.

Meanwhile, the minister, in the reply, also noted that if the scheme is extended to further phases, the MP's request would be examined appropriately as per the criteria adopted for the scheme.

In response to the establishment of a multi-speciality hospital in Sivakasi, Nadda said, "Under the scheme for the upgradation of existing government medical colleges/institutions of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), one-time financial assistance is provided for undertaking approved activities at the government medical colleges identified for upgradation by the way of construction of super specialty block and/or procurement of medical equipment, based on gap analysis. At present, there is no proposal under consideration under this scheme."