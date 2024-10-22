58-year-old leather company worker in Ambur receives Rs 2.3 crore GST notice

TIRUPATTUR: Rani Babu, a 58-year-old house-keeper from Ambur, is distressed after she received a GST notice of Rs 2.39 crore from the Commercial Taxes Department, Palakkarai Assessment Circle, Tiruchy, on Saturday. She works at a leather company and earns Rs 9,000 a month. She lives in a rented house with her grandchildren in Krishnavaram. Her son B Shankar (40) works at a shoe sole manufacturing company, and earns only Rs 9,000 a month.

The mother and son said they plan to file a complaint at the Superintendent of Police office in Tirupattur. The notice names Rani as the proprietor of a company named Modern Enterprises, operating from “1/81, Malaipatti Manapparai Road, Kallikudy North, Tiruchi, with GSTIN 33FEPPR4120N1Z1”.

Several cases have emerged in Ambur and Vaniyambadi in which Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and bank accounts of daily wagers and housewives are being misused for running companies and evading GST. Tirupattur SP Shreya Gupta told TNIE that the district crime branch is investigating the cases in coordination with the cyber crime wing. “We are yet to receive a complaint regarding Rani’s case. Once we do, we will start investigation,” she said.

On similar cases, Gupta said, “Some cases are four to five years old, so investigation is taking time. We need to identify heavy volume transactions and work backwards. In one case, there were 50 suspects. This is being done by multiple people and not one group. We are likely to resolve one case within a month.”

A district cyber crime wing official said, “It is difficult to investigate as the email addresses, phone numbers and bank accounts associated with a company often belong to different individuals. Additionally, there are cases where affected parties would have willingly provided their details and settled for a specific amount with the person starting the company. When the company fails and they do not receive their share, they come forward to complain.”

Officials say such crimes often occur when individuals like Rani provide their details to those promising monetary benefits through community welfare schemes. Since GST registration is entirely online, it is easy for anyone to misuse these details, they said.