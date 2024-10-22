Allow our wards to study at ‘tainted’ NEET centre: Parents to Nellai collector

TIRUNELVELI: After NEET aspirants were beaten up by the owner-cum-trainer of a private academy, parents of some students petitioned Collector KP Karthikeyan, requesting him to facilitate the students to continue their studies at the same centre, on Monday.

“Though we are aware of the incident of students being beaten up and footwear thrown at them, we have no qualms. A staff member of the academy brought these incidents to light for his own benefit, spoiling the future of our kids,” said T Vinothini of Tirunelveli and Ameena Narkey of Kadayanallur, whose children were allegedly beaten up by Jalal Ahmad of Jal Neet Academy.

They added that if their children’s continued studies at the same centre, it will help them prepare for NEET. “The video clip that went viral depicted that my son was being tortured. By releasing it, the staff member has upset us. More than 16 students of this centre have cleared NEET,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Tirunelveli city police intensified their inquiry with the students and staff of the academy and camped in Kerala to arrest Ahmad. Officials of the social welfare department closed student hostels for boys and girls, which were allegedly being run without permission.

Sources said trainers of the centre began teaching a section of the students online after the incident. After the videos of Ahmad beating boys with a stick and throwing footwear at girls went viral on Friday, the city police registered a case against him. The State Human Rights Commission member V Kannadasan inspected the centre and conducted an inquiry.