Coimbatore NGO faces backlash after illegally housing baby macaque

CHENNAI: An injured baby Bonnet Macaque, a schedule-1 species, rescued in Vellore about 10 months back was taken to Coimbatore and kept as a pet at the corporation's animal birth control (ABC) centre run by local NGO Prani Mithran which is a clear violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Private individuals handling and keeping a wild animal in their possession without any authorisation is illegal and punishable under wildlife laws.

The NGO has, however, defended keeping the animal by arguing that it is unwell. They further said they did not have a problem giving it to the forest department if the department can ensure its survival.

The baby monkey was reportedly found injured in Vellore in December last year. A forest guard, who rescued the monkey, handed it to the NGO for necessary treatment, which was holding an animal camp at that time.

Ideally, after giving treatment, the Prani Mithran should have handed over the monkey to the forest department, but it chose not to and housed the animal in a room in the ABC centre where dog surgeries are done and there are high chances of cross infections spreading. There is also the threat of zoonotic diseases.