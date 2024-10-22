CPI calls for ‘white paper’ on 1.8K MW project at Arasampattu

VELLORE: The CPI has called for the release of a ‘white paper’ to ensure transparency in the Adani Green company which has been proposed at Arasampattu village in Vellore district to generate 1,800 MW power using three reservoirs in Alleri. CPI district secretary G Latha submitted a petition in this regard to Collector VR Subbulaxmi at a grievance meeting on Monday.

According to sources, the Adani Group signed MoUs during the Global Investors Meet in January for investments exceeding Rs 42,700 crore. Adani Green Energy Ltd, as part of these agreements, plans to diversify its operations in Tamil Nadu by setting up pumped storage plants which use gravity for power generation.

The company targets a total capacity of 4,900 MW through its facilities in Thenmalai, Alleri and Aliyar, creating over 4,400 jobs with an investment of approximately Rs 25,000 crore.

Latha said in the petition, “We are concerned that 724.48 hectares of land, including parts of the Arasampattu forest, are likely to be acquired for the project. Tribals in Palampattu, Jhardhaankollai, Peenjamandhai and other panchayats under the Anaicut constituency received proper roads recently after 75 years of Independence.

Around 3,000 residents of the three hill blocks have applied for land rights under the Forest Rights Act, but the forest department has denied their claims. Besides, the forest department has also refused to build a road in Alleri, affecting the tribals.”

The petition expressed dismay over the allocation of 700 hectares of forest land to private projects when the rightful claims of tribal communities are being ignored.