Deepavali rush: TNSTC to run 14K buses from October 28 to 30

CHENNAI: A total of 14,086 government buses will be operated across Tamil Nadu from October 28 to 30, to help the public commute ahead of Deepavali, said Transport Minister S S Sivasankar on Monday. It is estimated that 5.83 lakh commuters will travel from Chennai during these three days.
Addressing reporters, Sivasankar stated that unlike last year, buses will only be operated from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam, Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu and the Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus. No services will run from temporary stands at Tambaram MEPZ, Poonamallee or other locations.
Importantly, to meet the increased demand, private buses will be hired by the Villupuram Corporation of TNSTC on a gross cost contract (GCC) basis and operated on mofussil routes from Chennai to various parts of the state, the minister said.
Under the GCC model, the transport corporation will collect ticket fares deploying a conductor, while private operators will cover the costs of bus maintenance and driver wages, and will be compensated at a fixed rate. The rate for private buses has been set at
Rs 51 per kilometre. Recently, the Villupuram corporation operated five private buses on the Chennai - Tiruvannamalai route during the pooja holidays.
“The number of commuters opting to travel by bus has increased significantly. While we haven’t finalised the exact number of buses to be operated during Deepavali, private buses will be deployed based on demand at government fare rates,” Sivasankar said, adding that private bus operators have been asked to keep their buses ready.
‘Aim to prevent commuters from using omni buses with high fares’
He emphasised that it aims to prevent commuters from choosing omni buses, whose operators often charge excessive fares. “We have scheduled a meeting with omni bus operators on October 24, during which instructions will be issued to prevent overcharging,” he said.
The transport commissioner will take stringent action in case of violations. Sivasankar announced that 4,900 special government buses will run from Chennai to other parts of the state between October 28 and 30. An additional 2,092 regular buses will be in operation during this period to assist commuters.
Furthermore, 2,910 special buses will be operated from locations outside of Chennai. For the return journey after Deepavali, 3,165 special buses running to Chennai will be available, alongside 2,092 regular services daily, between November 2 and 4. Another 3,165 buses will cater to destinations outside of Chennai.
The minister stated that 1.02 lakh passengers have already reserved seats for travel between October 25 and November 2. Buses to Andhra and Ponneri will depart from MMBT, while services to ECR, Vellore, Kancheepuram, and Bengaluru will depart from CMBT.
Buses heading to Puducherry, Cuddalore, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Madurai and other destinations will depart from KCBT. MTC buses will run around the clock between KCBT and CMBT, he added.Moreover, state government has requested the NHAI to open two additional toll counters at Paranur and Athur plazas to reduce congestion, he said. Transport Secretary K Phanindra Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.
For complaints against omni buses, contact toll-free number 1800 425 6151, or 044-24749002, 044-26280445, 044-26281611. Travellers can call 94450 14436 for assistance with government buses, an official statement said
Private buses hired
