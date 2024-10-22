Deepavali rush: TNSTC to run 14K buses from October 28 to 30

CHENNAI: A total of 14,086 government buses will be operated across Tamil Nadu from October 28 to 30, to help the public commute ahead of Deepavali, said Transport Minister S S Sivasankar on Monday. It is estimated that 5.83 lakh commuters will travel from Chennai during these three days.

Addressing reporters, Sivasankar stated that unlike last year, buses will only be operated from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam, Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu and the Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus. No services will run from temporary stands at Tambaram MEPZ, Poonamallee or other locations.

Importantly, to meet the increased demand, private buses will be hired by the Villupuram Corporation of TNSTC on a gross cost contract (GCC) basis and operated on mofussil routes from Chennai to various parts of the state, the minister said.

Under the GCC model, the transport corporation will collect ticket fares deploying a conductor, while private operators will cover the costs of bus maintenance and driver wages, and will be compensated at a fixed rate. The rate for private buses has been set at

Rs 51 per kilometre. Recently, the Villupuram corporation operated five private buses on the Chennai - Tiruvannamalai route during the pooja holidays.