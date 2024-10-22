DVAC books disproportionate assets case against DMK councillor, husband

CHENNAI: A Kancheepuram district councillor from the DMK, her husband and both their mothers have been booked by the DVAC in a disproportionate assets case. The FIR filed by DVAC’s Kancheepuram detachment on October 3 identified the accused as assistant engineer in lower Palar sub-division in Chengalpattu irrigation section D Gujaraj (45), his wife and Walajabad Panchayat Union ward member S Rajalakshmi (38), his mother D Tamilarasi (77) and his sister S Rajeswari (58), who is also Rajalakshmi’s mother.
Rajeswari’s husband, who is now deceased, had started a business concern named ‘Rajalakshmi Agencies’, of which Rajeswari was the proprietor. The company was registered as a first-class contractor in the circle highways department in Chengalpet in 2009 and in Walajabad Panchayat Union in 2010. Rajeswari also secured contracts for civil engineering works from government and private agencies, DVAC said.
According to calculations made by DVAC for the check period of April 2016 to 2021, the value of all assets acquired by Gujaraj and family was Rs 5.21 crore, of which Rs 3.98 crore-worth assets were deemed to be disproportionate to their known sources of income. So, the agency deemed their percentage of disproportion as 145 in the five years.
DVAC took into account various properties such as plots, farm and vehicles bought by the family, including a high-end luxury car, for the calculations. Based on this, the sleuths alleged that Gujaraj committed offences of criminal misconduct by intentionally enriching himself illicitly during the period of his office in his name and names of family members.
Senior doctor arrested for sexual harassment
Chennai: The Thirumangalam All Women Police (AWPS) have arrested Dr Ulhas M Pandurangi, the Chief of Cardiac Electrophysiology and Pacing at Madras Medical Mission, for allegedly sexually harassing a woman who was employed at the same hospital. He was nabbed in Tirupati on Saturday and brought to Chennai. A police source said that the victim had lodged a police complaint saying that Ulhas has been allegedly sexually harassing her since she started working at the hospital. The woman had also written a letter to the National Commission for Women and the Chennai District Collector about her ordeal. Thirumangalam AWPS conducted an inquiry and arrested the doctor.
7.17 gm meth seized; six held in three cases
Chennai: Police have arrested six persons in three separate cases at Ayanavaram and Arumbakkam for allegedly smuggling a total of 7.17 gm of methamphetamine. Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a search at Ayanavaram on Saturday. Upon checking a gang, the police found 5 gm of meth in their possession. V Arun Lakshmanan (19), G Balaganesan (20) and V Ranjith (27) were arrested in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, the police found a couple in possession of 0.80 gm meth at Arumbakkam on Friday. They were arrested and identified as K Deepak (31) and Dolly Mehta (27). On the following day, the police arrested V Muthukumaran (25) for allegedly possessing 1.37 gm of the drug.