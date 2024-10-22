DVAC books disproportionate assets case against DMK councillor, husband

CHENNAI: A Kancheepuram district councillor from the DMK, her husband and both their mothers have been booked by the DVAC in a disproportionate assets case. The FIR filed by DVAC’s Kancheepuram detachment on October 3 identified the accused as assistant engineer in lower Palar sub-division in Chengalpattu irrigation section D Gujaraj (45), his wife and Walajabad Panchayat Union ward member S Rajalakshmi (38), his mother D Tamilarasi (77) and his sister S Rajeswari (58), who is also Rajalakshmi’s mother.

Rajeswari’s husband, who is now deceased, had started a business concern named ‘Rajalakshmi Agencies’, of which Rajeswari was the proprietor. The company was registered as a first-class contractor in the circle highways department in Chengalpet in 2009 and in Walajabad Panchayat Union in 2010. Rajeswari also secured contracts for civil engineering works from government and private agencies, DVAC said.

According to calculations made by DVAC for the check period of April 2016 to 2021, the value of all assets acquired by Gujaraj and family was Rs 5.21 crore, of which Rs 3.98 crore-worth assets were deemed to be disproportionate to their known sources of income. So, the agency deemed their percentage of disproportion as 145 in the five years.

DVAC took into account various properties such as plots, farm and vehicles bought by the family, including a high-end luxury car, for the calculations. Based on this, the sleuths alleged that Gujaraj committed offences of criminal misconduct by intentionally enriching himself illicitly during the period of his office in his name and names of family members.