DVK says firm forced 800 workers to quit, collector says they didn’t want to relocate

KRISHNAGIRI: Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) on Monday submitted a petition to district administration alleging that 800 people who joined Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) in Hosur as contract workers through a private agency have been asked to resign in the past ten days.

The Collector K M Sarayu said the manufacturer had given workers an option to shift to another plant and those who did not want to relocate may have resigned.

In the petition addressed to district collector KM Sarayu, DVK’s Krishnagiri district president, P Vanjinathan said, “A consultancy named SITICS is recruiting employees for TEPL near Koothanapalli. It has recruited around 1, 200 people from Nagamangalam, Uddanapalli and Ayyarnapalli panchayats for the company. Several people whose lands were acquired for the plant were also recruited and have been working for around three years. In the last one month, without giving prior information, 800 employees were terminated. Of this, over 300 employees were allegedly told to give a letter stating they quitting voluntarily.” He urged the district administration and State government to intervene and ensure jobs for local people.

Vanjinathan told TNIE, “The company has given an option to a section of workers that they can work in its plant at Malur in Karnataka. Also, following the fire accident in the plant last month, production has been suspended. Once production resumes, aall terminated workers should taken back. Forcibly getting letters from workers is condemnable.”

When TNIE contacted collector Sarayu, she said, “Option for another workplace was given to the people and a few who refused may have resigned.”

Murali, an administrative-level staff in SITICS sought time to comment, but did not reply. A representative from the ad agency handling the manufacturer said contracts of the workers had ended.