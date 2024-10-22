e-Seva centre to soon get a ramp for PwDs in Vellore

VELLORE: After TNIE highlighted the lack of a ramp for people with disabilities to access the e-Seva centre and the locked ramp leading to the toilets in the Vellore collector’s office, District Collector VR Subbulaxmi has instructed officials to take steps to solve both the issues.

An official from the collector’s office informed TNIE that the Public Works Department (PWD) will soon begin constructing the ramp for the e-Seva centre. The gates to the ramp leading to the toilets have also been opened.

K Veerapandian, a wheel-chair bound resident, expressed his gratitude to the collector for taking swift action to address these issues.

In a report titled “Monthly grievance meet for disabled not held since June,” published on October 15, TNIE had reported the accessibility difficulties at the e-Seva centre in the district collector’s office. K Veerapandian, a differently-abled, had said that the absence of a ramp prevents people like him from accessing necessary services, such as applying for pensions or welfare schemes.

“Nowadays, we have to register online to avail for every benefit. But since the e-Seva centre is not accessible, we have to send someone else on our behalf. The staff then asks them to bring additional certificates to avail a particular service. This leads to repeated trips to the office, which can be a financial burden,” he had said.

Veerapandian also noted that the gates to the ramp leading to the toilets were previously locked, creating additional challenges. However, with the gates now opened, there have been complaints about vehicles being parked in front of it. Officials have assured that they will ensure no vehicles obstruct access to the ramp.