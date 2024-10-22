Fair Price Shops reopen in Puducherry after eight years

Puducherry Lt Governor K Kalaishnathan announced free rice for ration card holders will be continuously provided through Fair Price Shops (FPS) under the Public Distribution System (PDS), from next month. The announcement came during the reopening of Fair Price Shops in the UT after eight years.

Distributing 10 kg of free rice and 2 kg of sugar for Deepawali through the FPS on Monday, Kalaishnathan said it fulfils the long-standing demand of the people of Puducherry to receive free rice and sugar directly through FPS shops instead of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. This marks a shift from the current DBT system, where cash is transferred to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Kalaishnathan revealed that he secured approval from the central government for the free rice scheme after discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on the recommendation of Chief Minister N Rangasamy. The LG assured that FPS would now operate continuously and expressed hope that this would bring light to the lives of the people during the festive season. He also said that further government schemes are in the pipeline including a plan to deliver free rice directly to households.

Speaking at the event, Rangasamy announced that tenders have been floated to provide 20 kg of free rice per month to red card holders and 10 kg to yellow card holders, with distribution set to begin on November 15 or 16.

Stating that the government was committed to provide all round development and welfare, he said that 13 Operation Theaters (OTs) are being set up to ensure all specialised treatment in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), in addition with enhancement of facilities at the medical college.

As per the assurance, steps are being taken to establish one Government General Hospital in the rural area at Karikalampakkam. Rangasamy also said that Universal Health insurance scheme would be soon introduced by combining the central government’s Health insurance scheme with a state scheme to ensure that all people get treatment in the empanelled hospitals.

The CM also said that the government is implementing new schemes, fulfilling all promised assurances as well as reviving all schemes which remained defunct with the assistance of the central government led by PM Modi. Several key officials including Speaker R Selvam, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Agriculture Minister C Djeaucoumar, Adi Dravida Welfare Minister Sai Saravanakumar, and Civil Supplies Minister PNR Thirumurugan and Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu were present at the event.