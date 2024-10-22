Heavy downpour lashes Tiruppur, water enters thirty houses in Angeripalayam

TIRUPPUR: Due to rain on Sunday night. water entered several houses in the Angeripalayam area. The residents staged a road blockade on Monday morning demanding a permanent solution to this.

Tiruppur district received 877 mm of rain in 24 hours till Monday morning. In particular, heavy rain lashed several parts of the district on Sunday night. As a result, water entered about 30 houses in Mahalakshmi Nagar and Kavitha Nagar of Angeripalayam. On Monday morning, more than 60 affected people staged a protest on the Tiruppur - Angeripalayam road demanding a solution.

The protestors said, “Around 10 pm rainwater mixed with sewage entered the houses. The water drained at around 3 am on Monday. This is due to a blockage in the main sewage canal. We face this problem every time it rains. We need a solution to this.”

After Anupparpalayam police and Corporation officials held talks, the people called off the protest. Due to the protest, traffic on the road was affected for about an hour.

Amidst this, a flood warning was issued to people living along the banks of the Amaravathi River on Monday due to continuous rains in the catchment areas of the Amaravathi Dam and increased water inflow. Besides, tourists were banned from bathing in the Panchalinga Falls in Udumalaipet on Monday.