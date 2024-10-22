NIA arrests three more suspects in 2022 Kovai car blast case

COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested three more suspects in the October 2022 car bomb blast case.

A press release from NIA New Delhi stated that with the arrest of Aboo Hanifa, Saran Mariappan and Pavas Rahman, the agency has unearthed the terror financing angle in the case. The total number of suspects arrested so far has gone up to 18. Four chargesheets have been filed against 14 suspects before the NIA Court at Poonamallee in Chennai.

The case relates to a Vehicle Borne IED (VBIED) explosion near the Kottai Sangameshwarar temple in Ukkadam on 23 October 2022. The prime suspect, Jamesha Mubeen, died in the incident.

The press release stated that NIA investigation revealed that the three suspects arrested on Monday had colluded to provide funds for the commission of the terror act. Aboo Hanifa was employed as a faculty in Kovai Arabic College, where Jamesha Mubeen and other suspects got radicalised in the ISIS ideology.