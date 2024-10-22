Tamil Nadu reservoirs 64 per cent full

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s 90 reservoirs hold 143.804 tmcft of water which is 64.11% of their total capacity of 224.297 tmcft as of Monday. This is significantly higher compared to the same period last year when the storage level was just 79.514 tmcft (35.58%).

According to data from the Water Resources Department (WRD), storage in Mettur reservoir reached 62,140 million cubic feet (mcft) on Monday which is 384% higher than the storage the same time last year. Similarly, Bhavanisagar reservoir recorded storage of 21,141 mcft, also showing a 210% increase from the previous year. These reservoirs play a key role in irrigation in the region.

A senior official told TNIE, “Compared to last year, rainfall and inflow from Karnataka have been much higher. As per the Supreme Court’s order, Karnataka was supposed to release 134.2284 tmcft of water between June and October 17. However, due to heavy rain in the Cauvery river’s catchment areas, Karnataka released 221.1125 tmcft, which is 86.8842 tmcft more. Last year, Tamil Nadu received only 53.7209 tmcft in this period.”

Expressing optimism over the northeast monsoon, the official said, “We expect additional water, and this should make it easier to meet drinking water needs during summer next year.”

Officials will continuously monitor the reservoirs and will plan for the controlled release of water through surplus channels to keep adequate storage as a precaution for flood mitigation.