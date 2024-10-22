Tamil Nadu takes first step towards becoming accessible

‘RIGHTS project needs to gain focus’

The agencies will be responsible for conducting audits to ensure compliance with the accessibility standards outlined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2017, and the Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India, 2021. Subsequently, they will submit reports identifying areas of non-compliance and recommending corrective actions.

Additionally, these agencies will also be tasked with monitoring and evaluating implementation of recommended measures to ensure that the improvements are incorporated. In collaboration with the Directorate for Welfare of the Differently Abled (DWDA), they will also conduct workshops for various stakeholders involved in the design, construction and maintenance of built environments to raise awareness.

Each access audit team will consist of a civil engineer as team leader, an architect as deputy team leader and individuals experienced in access auditing, alongside persons with disabilities. The department will also require the agencies to employ a sufficient number of access auditors, proportional to the volume of public spaces in need of auditing.

Officials said that while the agencies are required to conduct audits and ensure accessibility in all buildings as per the RPwD Act and an HC order, they will initially focus on a list of public buildings that have high footfall. This effort is being undertaken as part of the World Bank-funded RIGHTS project.

However, disability rights activists are sceptical. “The RIGHTS project, which has a budget of over `1,700 crore, needs to gain focus,” said Professor Deepak Nathan of the December 3 Movement, who is also a member of the RIGHTS project’s steering committee. “To ensure impact, the project should be brought under the special programme implementation department,” he said.

Nathan added the department should consider training persons with disabilities to conduct the audits, rather than relying solely on empanelled agencies. “Empowering disabled persons to carry out these audits would be a more inclusive approach,” he added.

Smitha Sadasivan, who is part of Disability Rights Alliance, welcomed government’s decision to empanel agencies but emphasised the need for publicity to encourage organisations to participate. She concurred that the government should also consider empanelling individuals with disabilities, who might have the expertise, but are not part of any organisation.