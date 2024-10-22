Tamil Nadu: Traffic hit for five hours after NH gets flooded

KRISHNAGIRI: Due to rain in the wee hours of Monday, water stagnated in the National Highway (NH) near Addakurukki between Krishnagiri and Hosur, which slowed down traffic for more than five hours. While Revenue Department sources attributed the stagnation to the road gradient, NHAI officials blamed encroachment of a water canal for the situation.

Krishnagiri district received total rainfall of 210. 90 mm in 24 hours ending on Monday morning. The average rainfall recorded was 13. 8 mm. Kelavarapalli dam received the maximum rainfall of - 90 mm, followed by Hosur - 37. 50 mm, Chinnar dam - 30 mm, Shoolagiri - 29 mm.

Shoolagiri tahsildar Mohandoss and Shoolagiri police rushed to the spot and cleared traffic and reduced water inundation with the support of Koneripalli and Addakurukki villagers and some DMK cadres.

NHAI Krishnagiri district project director G Ramesh. said “Encroachment of the canal near a lake blocked water flow and flooded the road. NHAI is pumping out water from the blocked canal. This issue was not reported previously. Some industries have blocked the watercourse resulting in the incident.”

Hosur sub-collector RA Priyanga inspected the area on Monday evening. Collector KM Sarayu told TNIE, that water is being pumped out from the spot and will check whether the water channel is on poramboke or patta land. If there is any encroachment it will be removed, she added.