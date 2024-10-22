Tamil Nadu's GSDP growth surpasses national average

CHENNAI: TN reported a GSDP of Rs 15,71,368 crore at constant prices for FY 23-24, reflecting a growth rate of 8.23%, as per data released by the Department of Economics and Statistics, a release from the Additional Chief Secretary (Planning & Development) said on Monday. The growth rate for all India GDP at constant prices was 8.15% in FY 23-24.

For FY 22-23, Tamil Nadu recorded GSDP of Rs 14,51,929 crore, showing a growth of 8.13%, compared with national average of 6.99%. At current prices, the state’s GSDP stood at Rs 23,93,364 crore for FY 22-23 and Rs 27,21,571 crore for FY 23-24.

Going by these figures, the state ranked 3rd in GSDP at constant prices for FY 22-23 trailing behind Maharashtra and Gujarat. In 2023-24, relative ranking could not be estimated as the GSDP data for a few other states have not been released. The state’s inflation rate of 5.37% for FY 23-24 was slightly less than the all India rate of 5.38%.