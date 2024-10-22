Teachers’ association says clerks in educational office demand bribe

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Federation (TNPSTF) alleged that the clerical staff of the Block Education Office at Anaimalai block of Pollachi demands bribes from teachers to get increment benefits for the selection grade. Regarding this, the federation filed a petition with the Pollachi District Educational Officer (DEO) seeking action.

A functionary A Thangabasu from the federation’s Coimbatore wing told TNIE that the practice of asking for bribes from teachers to get their salary benefits by clerical staff continues at the Block Education Office.

“For instance, a clerical staff from the same office asked Rs 3,000 from a secondary grade teacher working at the Panchayat Union Middle School in the same block to disburse three months’ arrears for selection grade, from the treasury office.

As clerical staff delayed sending the teacher’s letter to the treasury office, the teacher was forced to transfer Rs 3,000 to the staff’s account last week. An audio about this leaked and spread across various teachers’ Whatsapp groups. Similarly, another teacher gave Rs 15,000 to the same office for the selection grade process.”

Sources said, after the leak, the clerical staff repaid Rs 3,000 to the teacher. When enquired, Pollachi DEO for primary (in charge) K Shanthakumari told TNIE that she issued a show-cause notice to the clerical staff and further inquiry is on.