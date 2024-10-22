Third consecutive resignation hits Naam Tamilar Katchi

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram Central District Secretary K Manikandan, who has worked for Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) for the last eight years, has announced his resignation from the party, marking the third key departure in NTK in recent times. The significant move comes just a week ahead of the grand launch of actor Vijay's first political conference of his party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) which is to be held in Vikravandi.



Manikandan, a key figure in the district cadre of NTK resigned on Monday, prompting a party shift among cadres of the latter. Prior to this, Villupuram North District Secretary Sukumar and Villupuram West District Secretary K Boopalan had also stepped down, leading to growing unrest within the district cadres.



In his resignation letter, Manikandan shared his journey within the party, where he held multiple key positions, including union secretary, district youth wing secretary, district treasurer, and most recently, Villupuram central district secretary. He actively contributed to NTK’s efforts during two parliamentary elections, one assembly election, and one local body election, even managing campaigns and overseeing party structures at branch, union, and district levels, according to a statement.

"The personal sacrifices I made for the party, including organising my wedding on the same day as LTTE leader Prabhakaran birth anniversary in 2022, hoping for our party leader Seeman's presence, which did not materialise. I was deeply distressed from this incident and also a recent remark made by our party chief added to my disillusionment. So, I want to quit the party and thank all those who stood by me throughout my political journey."



This wave of resignations follows a similar trend in Krishnagiri, where a group of district executives, led by Regional Secretary Karu Prabhakaran, announced their exit from the party.



The recent resignations have sparked speculation that these leaders may join actor Vijay's rising political outfit, TVK, while sources suggest that several NTK leaders and members from other parties are expected to attend the upcoming conference in Vikravandi on October 27.



"NTK, traditionally backed by the youth, now faces increasing competition from Vijay’s TVK, which is gaining significant traction among the younger generation. These developments could fragment NTK’s voter base, posing a serious challenge to its influence in the region," said D Rajesh, a social worker in Villupuram.

