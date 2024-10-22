YouTuber in soup for posting video of wife’s delivery in Chennai hospital

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services is considering filing a police complaint against YouTuber Mohammed Irfan for releasing a video of him cutting the umbilical cord of his newborn girl child in an operation theatre of a private hospital in Chennai.

Irfan shot the video of his wife’s delivery and released it on his YouTube channel on October 19. The video was shot in July, covering his wife’s hospital stay, and subsequent caesarean section. After the baby was born, the doctor was seen handing over the surgical scissors to the YouTuber who then went on to cut the umbilical cord.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services Dr J Rajamoorthy said allowing him inside the operation theatre with a camera was a violation of medical ethics and that a show cause notice would be issued to the hospital and the YouTuber. He urged the Tamil Nadu Medical Council to take action against the doctor who conducted the caesarean delivery.

“Since he is a third party we can only file a police complaint against him,” he added.

The YouTuber in May posted a video in which he revealed the sex of his unborn child. The Directorate had then issued a show cause notice to Irfan for violating certain provisions of the Pre Conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques, Act 1994. He was let off after he tendered an apology.

Dr K Senthil, former President, of Tamil Nadu Medical Council said doctors should not fall prey to such gimmicks and unscientific requests by couples, mothers, YouTubers and other content creators, as far as medical procedures are concerned.