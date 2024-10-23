Appoint nodal officer for better PMLA probes, ED tells TN police

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has flagged the issue of lack of a nodal officer and an anti-money laundering (AML) cell in the Tamil Nadu police for “facilitating seamless sharing of information” with the agency on cases to be investigated for money laundering.

The central agency’s office in Chennai has sent a letter to the TN’s head of police force/DGP recently, urging him to take steps for forming the AML and nominating an officer to improve inter-agency coordination, sources said.

The guidelines of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, of which India is a member, underscore the need for a nodal officer for effective coordination among various entities. The appointment of such an officer is also required to ensure India’s rating in FATF does not drop, sources said.

Tamil Nadu is the only state in south India which does not have a nodal officer in the state police for sharing information with the ED, sources claimed, adding that multiple letters have been written by the ED to the Tamil Nadu police in the past in this regard.

ED can investigate cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) only after cases involving predicate offences like corruption, drug seizures, cheating and fraud, murder, cyber crime, etc., are registered by the state police, a Law Enforcement Agency (LEA).

Nodal officers trained by ED to spot cases for PMLA probe

PMLA is invoked to attach the proceeds of such crimes. Cases registered by other LEAs like CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) also act as predicate offences.