Celebrate Liberation Day at Kizhoor on November 1, UT govt urged

PUDUCHERRY: Former Lok Sabha member M Ramadass has urged the Puducherry government to mark the Union Territory’s Liberation Day celebrations on November 1 at Kizhoor, the site of the historic referendum that sealed Puducherry's freedom from French rule in 1954.

In a statement, Ramadass emphasised that celebrating the event at Kizhoor, rather than at Gandhi Thidal on Beach Road, would honour the true significance of Puducherry’s transition to Indian sovereignty.

He described November 1, 1954, as a pivotal moment in Puducherry’s history, offering an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and the region’s journey to independence. The former MP stressed that Kizhoor played a key role in Puducherry’s liberation, making it a symbolic and fitting location for the celebration.

The Kizhoor Congress, as the meeting was called, took place on October 18, 1954, where 170 out of 178 elected representatives voted for the merger of Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam, and Mahe with India. This led to the transfer of power on November 1, 1954, when M R K Nehru, the then general secretary of Foreign Affairs, hoisted the Indian flag, marking the independence.

Ramadass argued that a celebration at Kizhoor would evoke genuine freedom sentiments and inspire Puducherry's citizens, as opposed to a formal and expensive event at Beach Road, which he believes would have limited local participation and mostly attract tourists.

He proposed that the Puducherry Chief Minister should deliver the Independence Day address at Kizhoor, honouring the freedom fighters. He further urged the government to recognise the historic importance of Kizhoor and to ensure that this year’s celebration is held there.