Chopper over Mudumalai Tiger Reserve: National Green Tribunal warns officials

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has cautioned the forest department and Nilgiris district administration after a private helicopter flew over the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and Mukurthi National Park in violation of norms. The incident, which occurred on December 27, 2023, prompted NGT to register a suo motu case.

Forest department officials became aware of this violation after a video surfaced showing the helicopter’s movement. An inquiry was launched by MTR deputy director, and the matter was referred to the DGCA.

The DGCA clarified that air traffic services over Indian airspace are managed by the Airports Authority of India. It said that helicopters flying at lower altitudes in uncontrolled airspace are not required to file flight plans, and hence, the responsibility for avoiding no-fly zones lies with the operator.

As a result, the Nilgiris collector revised the procedures for issuing NOCs for helicopters. The new guidelines prohibit any flight over protected areas and require private operators to furnish undertakings.

Disposing of the case, the NGT warned strict penalties for future violations under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and Environment Protection Act, 1986.