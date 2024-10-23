College girl injured after stray cow hits her two-wheeler in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: A college student riding her two-wheeler was severely injured after a cow, standing on the roadside, unexpectedly hit her vehicle in Tirunelveli. The CCTV footage of the incident which went viral on social media on Wednesday, has sparked widespread concern over the stray cattle menace across the Tirunelveli corporation.

Sources said the victim, identified as Swadhika, a third-year student at a government-aided college in Palayamkottai, was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The incident occurred when Swadhika was riding her two-wheeler to her college from Thirumal Nagar via the Thyagaraja Nagar area of the corporation.

It may be recalled that in June, the district court staff Velayudha Raj died after being hit by stray cattle in a similar incident. He fell under a moving TNSTC bus after the cattle knocked him down. Following that tragedy, Tirunelveli corporation officials had initiated a special drive to impound stray cattle within the corporation limit.