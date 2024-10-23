ED raids former Tamil Nadu minister Vaithiyalingam, others in money laundering probe

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches against former AIADMK minister R. Vaithiyalingam and some others as part of a money laundering case investigation, official sources said.

The raids are being undertaken in four cities in the state, including Chennai, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED investigation is related to alleged quid pro quo in giving sanctions for Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority works during Vaithiyalingam's stint as the Tamil Nadu housing development minister.

It is alleged that "tainted" funds were received as unsecured loans in the bank accounts of some companies allegedly linked to him.

Vaithiyalingam, a close aide of O Panneerselvam (OPS), was expelled along with the former CM from the AIADMK in 2022 during the leadership issue involving OPS and incumbent party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.