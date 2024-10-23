Fake PSTM certificates: Madras HC permits DVAC to search varsities if documents are denied

MADURAI: Expressing displeasure over the non-cooperation of four varsities in the investigation being conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) into the alleged issuance of fake PSTM (Persons Studied under Tamil Medium) certificates by the varsities, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court permitted the investigation agency to expand the scope of the probe and add those who are suppressing material documents as offenders in the case.

The agency was also directed to depute an officer to each of the four varsities — Periyar University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Annamalai University and Madras University — to obtain the documents. If the varsities still refuse to provide the documents required for the investigation, the agency can conduct a search and collect the documents from their premises, a bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and B Pugalendhi said. It also directed the investigating officer to file report on further development in the probe during the next hearing on October 28.

The directions were issued on a contempt petition filed by G Sakthi Rao of Madurai in 2021, over TNPSC's non-compliance of a judgment passed by the court that only candidates who studied their entire education in Tamil medium should get PSTM reservation.