Fake website created to cheat medical students, says Krishnagiri college dean

KRISHNAGIRI: Following some miscreants creating a fake website in the name of Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital (GKMCH) and cheating MBBS aspirants, the college dean lodged a police complaint at the Krishnagiri cyber crime on Monday.

The complaint filed by Dean, P Chandrasekaran stated, “Some miscreants created a fake GKMCH website and allegedly tried to cheat an MBBS aspirant from Delhi by sending an email stating that she got a seat at the college and had to pay Rs 5.25 lakh annually as an institutional fee and also had to pay Rs 24 lakh as one-time registration fee.

Following this, she called the college to enquire about the seat. Similarly, another boy from Kerala called the college on Monday. When the college management inquired about it, the students forwarded the mail they had received and it showed that they were selected under the Central quota of Directorate General of Medical Education. However, as both the candidates did not pay any money, they were saved from being cheated.”

Following this Chandrasekaran filed a complaint and asked the police officials to take the fake website down and asked the people to be vigilant.