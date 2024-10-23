I-T department conducts searches at MIT Institutions in Musiri, Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Sleuths from the Income Tax department carried out searches at the premises of MIT Institutions in Musiri in Tiruchy which started during the night hours on Tuesday and continued until Wednesday evening.

R Elangovan, the Salem Rural District Secretary of AIADMK, is one of the founders of MIT Institution and is also said to be an aide of former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as both hail from Salem district.

MIT Institutions encompass various educational establishments such as the Arts and Science College for Women, Polytechnic College, College of Education (BEd) for Women, College of Agriculture and Technology, and College of Health Sciences in M Pudupatti and Vellalapatti in Musiri taluk, Tiruchy district.

Acting on some specific information, a team of officials from the Income Tax department, from the office of the principal chief commissioner, Tiruchy arrived at the institutions during the night hours on Tuesday and conducted searches.

According to sources, no one was allowed to enter any of the institutions' premises, and income tax officials confined those who remained inside the campus.