Lost $100 mn due to 37-day worker strike, Samsung tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: Samsung India Electronics Private Limited on Tuesday said that it incurred a loss of $100 million because of the recent strike by the Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU), affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

The strike, which went on for 37 days, ended after tripartite talks involving senior state ministers, workers’ representatives and officials of the company.

Senior counsel G Rajagopalan, appearing for Samsung, said this in the Madras High Court, while seeking to implead the company in the case already filed by SIWU praying for orders to the Tamil Nadu labour department to register their union.

Justice R N Manjula, who heard the petition, allowed the company to implead in the case, saying that it was in the interest of justice and to give an opportunity to the company to raise its objections and the trade union to place its counter-objections.

Rajagopalan submitted that Samsung cannot allow any political interference in the affairs of the company as the workers’ union is affiliated to CITU, which is in turn affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist).