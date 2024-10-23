Lower courts, cops asked to peruse each other’s reports in Madurai

MADURAI: Noting a huge difference in the data furnished by the lower courts and the police relating to the filing of charge sheets and committal of cases in lower courts, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed both sides to peruse each other’s reports and submit their remarks before October 25.

This is in continuation of the order passed by Justice K Murali Shankar recently, calling for reports from the lower courts and the police in 14 districts falling under the Madurai bench’s jurisdiction. The judge had sought the reports to ascertain the reason for the widespread delay in charge sheets or final reports being taken on file in lower courts.

The judge was shocked by the huge difference in the data shown by either side. “As per the reports of the principal district judges, they have received 2,02,694 charge sheets in the past year. But, as per the reports of the police, they have filed 1,44,001 charge sheets during the said period.

According to the principal district judges’report, 14,650 charge sheets are yet to be taken on file, whereas, according to the police, 42,012 charge sheets are yet to be taken on file,” he noted. The judge had sought the reports based on a petition filed by S Janardhanan, seeking to quash an FIR registered against him by the Dindigul police in a cheating case in March this year. The judge adjourned the hearing to October 28.