Madras HC directs TRB to fix qualification for special education teachers in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the mounting vacancies for special education teachers in government-aided and recognised schools in the state under the Inclusive Education for the Disabled in Secondary Stage (IEDSS), the Madras High Court has directed the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) to prescribe qualifications for recruitment in accordance with the guidelines issued by the National Council for Technical Education (NCTE) and the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

The court noted that 38% of posts have been lying vacant in nearly 22 government schools since March 2022 and such accumulating vacancies “virtually defeated” the very object of bringing The Right of Persons with Disability Act into force pursuant to the UN Convention.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, in a recent order, directed the state government to initiate steps to ensure that appropriate qualification is prescribed and special teachers are recruited in all schools.

The order was issued in a petition filed by R Kaliappan against the fixation of higher qualification of BEd degrees in special education for special teachers, leaving out those with senior diplomas in special education.

“Going forward, the qualification that is prescribed under the notification issued by the TRB must be in line with the qualification prescribed under the 2010 NCTE notification and RCI. This is in view of the fact that the state government is getting the (financial) assistance from the centre to make provisions for the disabled children under IEDSS,” the judge said.