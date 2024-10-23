'Reopen separate registration counters at JIPMER for Pondy residents': Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker R Selvam called on Union Health Minister J P Nadda in New Delhi, urging the reopening of a separate registration counter for Puducherry residents at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER). Selvam raised concerns about the difficulties faced by local patients due to the large number of people from Tamil Nadu and other states seeking treatment at JIPMER's outpatient department.

He explained that a separate registration counter for Puducherry residents had previously been available, making it easier for them to access medical services. However, this facility was recently discontinued, causing significant challenges for local patients. Selvam requested the Union Health Minister to reinstate the counter to ensure timely medical care for Puducherry citizens.

In addition, Selvam sought a 100% grant to improve government hospitals in Puducherry, to enhance healthcare infrastructure and the overall quality of care. Ariankuppam MLA Bhaskar and Puducherry BJP State Secretary Jayakumar Rediyar also attended the meeting and supported the speaker's requests.