SHG head took loans in our names, absconding, says members

THOOTHUKUDI: Following a tussle between members of the Selva Vinayagan self-help group (SHG) and their head, who absconded after taking several lakhs of money taken on loan in the group’s name, over 40 women from Arumuganeri sought the district administration’s intervention. Private banks who issued the loans are forcing them to repay the same, with support from the police, the women alleged and submitted a petition with the collector on Monday.

The petitioners alleged that Selva Vinayagan SHG head G Uthraselvi of PS Raja Nagar in Arumuganeri town panchayat had taken loans from ICICI Bank, Canara Bank, IDFC Bank and Muthoot and Sriram finance firms, under the name of 13 members of the group. The members came to know that she had taken loans in their names only after she went into hiding and the bankers sent their recollection agents, they said.

The petitioners are house helps, conservancy workers and daily wage labourers, hailing from a deprived community in SS Kovil Street.

Lakshmi, a member, said. “Uthraselvi has taken a loan of '13 lakh from Canara Bank in the name of the SHG, which has 13 members including myself. Now, the bankers are urging us to repay `1 lakh each,” she said.

Similarly, Uthraselvi had also availed loans under the names of other women from private banks and micro-financing firms. She collected the Aadhaar card and PAN cards of the members and misused them, they alleged.

Uthraselvi also launched a new group, Velli Vinayagan Kulu without the knowledge of the members and availed loans from various banks and finance firms, they alleged.

"We gave photocopies of the Aadhar and PAN card trusting her. But she took loans without our knowledge," said Sugirtha, another victim.

When the members complained to the Arumuganeri police, the police did not take any action against Uthraselvi, but rather supported the representatives of the banks and the finance firms to collect the money, they charged.

"When we filed a complaint at Arumuganeri police station a week ago, Uthraselvi came with an advocate and assured to deposit the loan to the bank in a written statement, after which she left. However, the bankers are threatening the members," said another member.

The women said Uthraselvi had absconded with several lakhs and sought the collector’s intervention to ensure that the banks and finance firms do not trouble the innocent members of the group.