Tamil Nadu to set up war room to prevent maternal deaths

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu health department has started the process to set up a ‘war room’ to prevent maternal deaths. The decision was taken in the first meeting of the state-level task force, which was constituted in October this year to bring down the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), held at the state secretariat on Tuesday. During the meeting, the task force examined the data and was informed that 74.25% of maternal deaths had occurred during the postnatal period.

The task force took the decision to bring in a comprehensive pre-birth planning mechanism, set up a war room, conduct large-scale capacity-building workshops, and bring in place a mentorship programme where MMR is above 54 per one lakh live births. It also made suggestions like infection control measures, early referrals, safe abortion practices, seamless coordination between departments, among others. The meeting was chaired by Health Secretary Supriya Sahu. The department also issued a GO in this regard.

According to the release, data from 2014-2024 showed that 72% of deaths happened in rural areas, while the remaining 28% were in urban areas. The task force examined the districts where MMR was high, including the districts of Thanjavur, Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, Namakkal, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai and Chengalpattu. The MMR in these districts was found to be above 55 per one lakh live births.

The state had started the maternal death audit as early as 2004 through GO No 223. It has been conducting a comprehensive audit of maternal deaths to find out the leading causes and solutions. Over a period of two decades, several causes have been identified and the five most important causes among them are postpartum haemorrhage (20%), hypertensive disorders in pregnancy (19%), sepsis (10%), heart disease (9%) and abortion (4%).

As per the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) data, Tamil Nadu’s MMR stands at 54 per one lakh live births below the national average of 97 per one lakh live births. Kerala has the lowest MMR in the country at 19 while Maharashtra’s MMR is 33, Telangana 43, Andhra Pradesh 45, Jharkhand 130 and Gujarat 57, the release said.