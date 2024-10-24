16 Indian fishers held by SL Navy for breaching IMBL

RAMANATHAPURAM: Two Indian boats with 16 fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on Wednesday.

Fisheries department sources said about 399 boats from Rameswaram ventured into the sea on Wednesday. While the fishermen were near the IMBL, some fishermen reportedly entered Sri Lankan waters. The Lankan Navy chased them, and caught two boats that remained in Lankan waters.

Official sources said two boats owned by Gokila and Rama Pandian of Rameswaram were apprehended, along with 16 crew members. The fishermen and their boats were taken to the Kangesanthurai Naval Camp and they will be handed over to the Jaffna Fisheries Department officials on Thursday morning at Myliti Fishing Port. Further legal proceedings will follow.

Meanwhile, fishermen’s associations condemned the arrests.