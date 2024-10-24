Ancient hidden chamber unearthed during temple renovation work in Tamil Nadu

CUDDALORE: A hidden room was uncovered at the Sri Sokkanathar and Sri Vengateswara Perumal temple in CN Palayam, near Panruti, during renovation work, officials said on Tuesday. The discovery was made by workers laying rock stones as part of preparations for the temple’s Kumbabhishekam.

The temple, located in Cuddalore district and over 1,000 years old, is managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department. Workers stumbled upon the underground chamber on Monday while working in the Subramaniar Sanathi area and immediately alerted authorities.

Officials from the HR&CE and Archaeological departments conducted an inspection of the site using high-beam lights and cameras. The room, measuring 11 feet long, 6 feet wide, and 5 feet high, was found empty. “The walls were made of alluvial soil, but no items were found inside,” an official said. Authorities instructed workers to seal the chamber and proceed with the renovation.

HR&CE department sources believe the hidden room might have been used to hide temple idols and other valuables in the past. Local residents noted that a similar underground chamber was discovered a few years ago at the Andavar temple on Pushkari Hill in the same village, which contained rock-carved idols, Panchaloha idols, and an Emerald Lingam.