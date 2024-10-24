Anna University to launch 45 certificate courses

CHENNAI: Anna University will soon roll out as many as 45 certificate courses in emerging technologies through its distance education wing. After thorough deliberation with industry experts, the varsity has selected the courses which are relevant at current times and will make students industry-ready. The courses will be launched by next month, said officials.

The majority of these courses will be offered in hybrid mode and it includes an array of streams like artificial intelligence, data science, machine learning, augmented reality, virtual reality, cyber security, internet of things, chip designing, electric vehicles and fintech.

“The courses are not meant only for engineering students. Candidates working in any sector aspiring to acquire new skills can join these skill-based courses,” said an official. The duration of the courses ranges from three months to six months and the syllabus has been designed tactfully in collaboration with industry experts. Varsity officials said the fees for these courses will also be very nominal.

“We have tied up with various agencies and companies who will be supporting us in offering these online courses. In the long run, if demand for these courses is good then it will also help us in generating revenue for the university,” said former Vice-Chancellor R Velraj during whose tenure the project was initiated. He added that these certificate courses will help in bridging the gap between academia and industry.