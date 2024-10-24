Avinashipalayam residents oppose opening of toll plaza

TIRUPPUR: Farmers and the public on Wednesday staged a protest demanding the removal of the toll plaza on National Highway 381 near Avinashipalayam as per an order issued by the Madras High Court on March 4.

The NH connects Avinashipalayam and Avinashi in the Tiruppur district. The central government had allotted Rs 162.7 crores to upgrade it as a four-lane road. As part of the work, the National Highways Authority of India has set up a toll plaza in Velampatti in Avinashipalayam. It will be opened on Thursday.

But farmers and residents of Avinashipalayam are opposing this toll plaza. On Wednesday, members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Padhugappu Sangam, Velampatti Anti-Toll Plaza Struggle Committee and the public staged a protest in front of the toll gate demanding the removal of the plaza citing a court order.

The protestors said, “The toll plaza is built occupying a water body. So a case was filed in Madras High Court in this regard. The court heard the petition and ordered the revenue department to remove the toll plaza. But the revenue department is delaying this. The district administration should take action to remove the toll gate as per the court order.”

Officials from the Revenue Department said, “The court ordered the removal of only encroached areas. Because of that, it is necessary to consult and take appropriate steps.”

Officials of NHAI said, “The toll plaza will become operational on Thursday. Otherwise, there will be a huge revenue loss.” GPS Krishnasamy, a social activist, said, “Soon we are going to file a contempt petition in this regard.”