Course affiliation for Sattur college: MKU convener questions delay

MADURAI: Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Convener of Madurai Kamaraj University E Sundaravalli ordered an inquiry into the delay in the process of course affiliation for Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College in Sattur.

MKU's academic council meeting was held virtually on Wednesday, with Sundaravalli, convener committee members, syndicate members, registrar (in charge), heads of departments and academic council members participating. During the meeting, the academic council members approved the courses.

Sources said that Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College in Sattur applied for affiliation for a few courses in the previous academic year. It received an order from MKU in April subject to approval from the academic council and senate.

The college began offering the courses in June, with the semester concluding in November. However, the courses are yet to be approved by the academic council and the senate. It is learnt that certain colleges have already initiated some of these programmes without obtaining the formal affiliation order, and without following the officially approved syllabus.

It appears that these actions may have been carried out with the support of some officers of the university administration. These institutions have commenced classes based on syllabi that are yet to receive formal approval from the academic council and the senate of MKU.

Without the formal affiliation and Board of Studies (BOS) order, semester examination will not be conducted and the same was discussed during the academic council meeting.

"As per the statutes, the academic council and the senate reserve the right to approve, modify and reject any of the syllabuses approved by the BoS. It is concerning to note the potential risk involved in determining which syllabus the students will follow for their November 2024 examination, should the current syllabus be revised or rejected," sources said.

To safeguard the interests of the students, the academic council admitted the courses. Meanwhile, Sundaravalli ordered an inquiry on when Sri Krishnasamy college submitted the file and the reason for the delay, among others.

"MKU convener committee member P Mayil Vaghanan, Controller of Examinations (i/c) T Dharmaraj and syndicate member and The American College Principal M Davamani Christober are to inquire about the process and submit the report before the senate," sources added.