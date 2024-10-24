Funds for road work delayed, CCMC to spend from coffers

COIMBATORE: The state government has given Administrative Sanction (AS) for the S-bend improvement works at the Vilankurichi - Thanneerpandal Road junction. Sources said the Local Planning Authority delayed providing the Rs 6 crore required for the project allegedly citing a funds crunch, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will be executing it using its resources.

The S-Bend at the Vilankurichi - Thaneerpandal Road junction connects four roads including the Codissia Road, Vilankurichi Road, Gandhima Nagar Road and Thaneerpandal Road. With 1,000 vehicles including container trucks using it, the road remains busy throughout the day. Over 10 houses and shops are located at the S-Bend in the junction. Considering the increase in several vehicles, social activists and locals urged the civic body to extend the road at the junction.

Heeding to the requests. The CCMC decided to remove the buildings and establish a small roundabout at the junction by widening the roads. Given this, the civic body officials held talks with the land & building owners to acquire land. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation offers Rs 3,500 per sq ft for both land and buildings that will be acquired.

Stating that `six crore is required for land acquisition and project work, the CCMC sent a proposal to the Tamil Nadu government seeking approval. The sanction was given a couple of days ago, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Town Planning Officer S Kumar said, “We requested `6 crore from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) for the S-Bend project works.

However, as they didn’t have sufficient funds and as the project was getting delayed for a long time, it was decided to execute the project using CCMC’s general funds. Given this, the government has given the AS for the works. So, all the landowners will be settled, the buildings will be demolished and the works for the roundabout at the junction will begin soon.”